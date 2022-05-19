Virginia has 'lowest expectations' for students in the country, state report says

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia has the "lowest expectations" for students in the entire country, according to a new report from the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction released Thursday.

Superintendent Jilian Balow issued the report to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Education Rogstad Guidera.

"Decisions made at the state level created confusion in Virginia education and downplayed troubling trends," Balow wrote.

The report says the State Board of Education changed accreditation standards in 2017 and de-emphasized proficiency standards in reading and math. In addition in 2019 and 2020, the report says made it easier to pass math and reading Standards of Learning tests.

Learning loss during the pandemic is a particular problem, the report says. In 2017, 61 percent of Black third graders passed their reading SOL. In 2021, that number dropped to 45 percent.

The report says the state will be raising expectations for students and schools by creating a bipartisan study group to make recommendations to the General Assembly. The state will also be reviewing and revising academic standards.

Youngkin is discussing the report in Richmond at 11 a.m. The Virginia Education Association said they plan to have reaction this afternoon.

