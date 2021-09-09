Watch
Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 1008% increase in COVID hospitalizations

Olivier Matthys/AP
Medics from the Belgian military move a patient who is recovering from COVID-19 at the Andre Vesale hospital in Charleroi, Belgium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Belgian military from the 14th medical battalion, 3rd Medical Intervention Unit and the Defense Medical Competence center are currently deployed in the hospital to care for patients recovering from COVID-19 in an effort to take some pressure off of the medical staff. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 14:55:21-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped by 1008% since July.

"What we're saying clearly, unequivocally to people is please, please, please, if you do not have a vaccine, please go get one. They're available. They're free and they are safe," said Julian Walker, the vice president of communications for VHHA.

VHHA reports there were just under 200 people in the hospital in Virginia with COVID at the start of July. On Thursday, that number is up to nearly 2,200. Cases have also risen by more than 1200% in the same time period.

"I would say that the consistent trend and pattern has been that the majority of hospitalized patients across our membership, especially in this most recent window are people who were unvaccinated," said Walker.

While the numbers are up big, VHHA reports there are still about 2,600 hospital beds available across the Commonwealth. Still, Hampton Roads is of particular concern, especially ahead of the fall.

"The fact that [a spike] happened before the fall, before more people were congregating indoors, before kids went back to school, that is concerning," said Walker.

Vaccination clinics have been happening Thursday at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

"I think it's still important to wear a mask and stay safe, but I do feel better," said Debra Jones, who got her third Pfizer dose due to underlying health conditions.

