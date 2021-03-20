Virginia individual income tax filing, payment deadline extended to May 17

RICHMOND—Virginia's individual income tax filing and payment deadline has been extended to Monday, May, 17.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that he is directing the Department of Taxation to extend the deadline in Virginia to align with the United States Department of the Treasury and the IRS that recently announced that federal income tax filings and payments would be extended from Thursday, April 15, 2021 to Monday, May 17, 2021.

“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” said Governor Northam. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”

This deadline extension affects only individual income taxes and does not apply to estimated payments.

Individuals who owe taxes will need to make payments by Monday, May 17 to avoid penalties.

According to a press release from Northam's administration, legislation to address the issue of accrued interest will be considered at April’s reconvened session.

Taxpayers have numerous ways to pay including online, directly from a bank account, check or money order, and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.