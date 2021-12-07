Watch
News

Actions

Virginia judge issues injunction in skill games lawsuit

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photo
Skilled gaming machine.jfif
Posted at 9:20 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 21:20:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that banned electronic betting machines that had proliferated in gas stations, bars and other locations around the state.

The injunction puts the so-called skill game ban on hold until a trial set for May. That's according to Bill Stanley, a GOP state senator and attorney representing former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler.

Sadler's truck stop and gas station company brought the lawsuit.

The suit was filed against Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring. Spokeswomen for the two officials declined comment.

Related: Possible skilled gaming ban could hurt restaurants, owner says

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign