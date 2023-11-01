Virginia launches new Marketplace website as open healthcare enrollment begins

HAMPTON, Va. — The time has come for Virginians in need of healthcare coverage to enroll and seek financial assistance if need be.

In an effort to help residents navigate open enrollment, a local organization called Celebrate Healthcare offered guidance to families who came out to the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton. The group's assistance comes amid Virginia's new state-based health insurance website called Marketplace.

On Monday, open enrollment officially started online, allowing residents to renew their plans or get covered. One local leader with Celebrate Healthcare is spreading the word about the website replacing Healthcare.gov for those in the commonwealth.

"This is important because this is the first day of open enrollment. Everyone is used to using HealthCare.gov. Now, Virginia is a state-run insurance agency," said the President of Celebrate Healthcare, Gaylene Kanoyton.

It's very similar to the federal site: both are a one-stop shop for plans and coverage based on individual needs. Healthcare leaders like Kanoyton say it's critical that families don't get confused with this big change.

"There's so many other companies out here that are saying they're HealthCare.gov or the Insurance Marketplace. We want to make sure people don't get confused, and then think that Virginia's Insurance Marketplace is not legitimate," said Kanoyton.

To ensure that there won't be any confusion during the open enrollment period, Kanoyton held her 10th annual Celebrate Healthcare event. It included updated COVID-19 and flu shots, health screenings and in-person assistance to enroll in insurance plans.

"We've been able to enroll thousands of folks into the Medicaid program," said Kanoyton.

To apply, you need a photo ID, social security number, a recent tax return and your last four pay stubs. The deadline to sign up is Jan.15, a month after federal enrollment ends.

The next Celebrate Healthcare event is this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mary Jackson Community Center.