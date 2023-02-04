Virginia lawmakers react to Chinese balloon floating in US airspace

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. military officials say the Chinese surveillance balloon will probably be over the country for another few days.

The massive balloon is carrying a payload of cameras and antennas as big as two or three school buses. It's powered by solar panels and steered by a rudder.

Beijing says it's a weather balloon that flew off course, a claim U.S. officials don't believe.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his high-stakes meeting with China's president that was set for this weekend.

"It's a violation of our sovereignty. It's a violation of law," he said. "I can only imagine what the reaction would be in China if they were on the other end."

One defense official told CBS News the safest opportunity to take it down will be when it reaches the Atlantic Ocean.

A map from CNN shows the trajectory of the balloon's projected path, following the jet stream. It moves through Tennessee and the corner of Western Virginia, then across North Carolina, moving across the Outer Banks and out to the Atlantic Ocean.

There's a warning from police in Gastonia, North Carolina. They posted on Facebook, saying if you see it, don't call the police to report it.

"Please don't take shots at it with your handguns in an attempt to bring it down on your own," the department said.

News 3 reached out to Senator Tim Kaine (D) about the balloon. He gave the following statement:

“The CCP’s violation of U.S. sovereign airspace cannot be tolerated. I’m pushing for answers from the Administration on how this happened and working with my colleagues on next steps to ensure our nation is protected. We must do everything we can to keep Americans safe.”

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R) also sent a statement to News 3:

"China is one of top threats facing our country. Next week, the House Armed Services Committee's first hearing under the new Republican majority will confront the dangers the Chinese Communist Party poses to U.S. national defense. We should be united in combating this threat to the American people."