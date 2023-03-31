Virginia lawmakers react to news of Fmr. President Trump's indictment

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are reacting to the news that Former President Trump has been indicted.

THE LATEST: Grand jury votes to indict former President Donald Trump

Gov. Glenn Youngkin:



The left’s continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system erode people’s faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) March 30, 2023

Rep. Bobby Scott



Without knowing what the charges are, it is impossible to intelligently comment on the apparent criminal indictment of @realDonaldTrump. Whatever the charges may be, he is constitutionally entitled to a presumption of innocence. We should wait for further developments. — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) March 31, 2023

Sen. L. Louise Lucas



Without knowing what the charges are, it is impossible to intelligently comment on the apparent criminal indictment of @realDonaldTrump. Whatever the charges may be, he is constitutionally entitled to a presumption of innocence. We should wait for further developments. — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) March 31, 2023

This list will be updated as more reactions are posted to social media.