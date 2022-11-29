Virginia lawmakers remember Rep. Donald McEachin

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin had been battling cancer since 2013 and it was no secret, but his sudden death Monday caught his friends and colleagues by surprise.

"His big brother spirit is something that will live on forever in my heart," said Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), the chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

Before being elected to Congress in 2016 to represent the Fourth Congressional District, McEachin served in the Virginia General Assembly as a delegate and senator.

State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) tweeted, "Hearing the news of his death sent a shock of pain through me tonight."

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) was also caught off guard by the news.

"It's a loss for the Commonwealth and it's a loss for the people of the fourth district. For me personally, it's the loss of a great friend," Warner said.

During his time in Congress, McEachin represented parts of Hampton Roads, including portions of Chesapeake and Suffolk. Redistricting shifted the district lines to the west and removed most of his representation out of the Hampton Roads region.

Still, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) said issues like the environment were always top of mind for him.

"Certainly, the environment had no bigger champion in the Virginia delegation than Donald McEachin. The assets that make Hampton Roads so special - those assets he really treasured," said Kaine.

Over the years, McEachin's health battle was noticeable to colleagues as he lost weight and faced setbacks. Earlier this month, he shared his story during a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"I can't stress to you enough the importance of early detection," he told the crowd.

Those who knew him said McEachin's death means a big loss for Virginia.

"Donald was about as loyal a friend as you could have," said Kaine.

McEachin was 61. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

Gov. Youngkin will have to call a special election to replace him, but he has not laid out a timeline for that so far.