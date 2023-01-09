Abortion, tax cuts among big topics as Va. lawmakers return to Richmond

NORFOLK, Va. - Lawmakers this week are set to head back to Richmond for the General Assembly session with several big topics on the agenda, including abortion, mental health, and tax cuts.

Ahead of the start of the session, groups are laying out their priorities for lawmakers to take up, including the Virginia chapter of the NAACP.

Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News is another reminder for the NAACP about the need to address mental health.

"We're coming out of a pandemic. We have recognized now that folks are struggling. Children are struggling," said Valerie Slater of the NAACP.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed $230 million in new spending to help provide mental health resources. "It's a step in the right direction, but in order for that step to continue on the right path, it's got to be matched with the same intensity of application and make sure that fidelity is used when we are applying these new resources," said Slater.

Gov. Youngkin has also proposed $1 billion in new tax cuts, which his office says could mean the average family of four sees their taxes go down by about $600 a year.

"We're going to reduce taxes for all Virginians," Youngkin told News 3 last month.

"We will keep a close eye on the governor's billion-dollar tax cuts. We want to make sure that it doesn't impact public education or any social programs that impact underrepresented areas," said Gaylene Kanoyton of the NAACP.

While those are important issues, the most talked about issue ahead of the session appears to be abortion.

Gov. Youngkin and some Republicans have proposed more restrictions on abortion, but Del. Todd Gilbert, the Speaker of the House, said any legislation faces an uphill battle due to Democrats remaining in control of the state senate.

"I would be very surprised if anything of substance comes out of this General Assembly on that issue," Gilbert told reporters Monday.

Later in the fall, all of the General Assembly seats will be on the ballot. Old Dominion University Police Science Professor Dr. Ben Melusky believes that could make the upcoming session contentious at times.

"We're going to see a lot of bills put forward that have no chance of getting out of committee and they're just political posturing for the members that'll be going up for re-election," said Melusky.