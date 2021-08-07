Watch
News

Actions

Virginia lawmakers strike deal on spending COVID-19 funds

items.[0].image.alt
generic image
Generic image of cash money
Money.jpg
Posted at 7:26 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 19:26:39-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers tasked with reconciling House and Senate spending plans for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money reached an agreement Friday.

The compromise calls for preserving most of a plan crafted by Democrats. But it also includes some changes proposed by Republicans, including raising bonuses for sheriffs’ deputies and regional jail officers from $1,000 to $3,000.

Details of the proposal were provided to The Associated Press by two members of a conference committee assigned to hash out a compromise. Torian and Hanger said all 14 members of the committee have agreed to the proposal.

It is expected to be debated and possibly voted on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections