Watch
News

Actions

Virginia lawmakers to decide whether to legalize marijuana on July 1

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 13:38:35-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia lawmakers Wednesday are deciding whether to agree with Gov. Northam and legalize marijuana on July 1.

Northam amended legislation passed by the General Assembly to move up the legalization date from 2024 to 2021. In order for the amended legislation to take effect, lawmakers have to vote to approve.

A close vote is expected in the Senate and could come down to Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax breaking a tie, which he has said he would vote in favor.

If approved, legalization of an ounce or less or marijuana would become legal on July 1. Sales would not be legal until 2024. People could also grow up to four plants at their homes.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the votes on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education