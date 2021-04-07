Virginia lawmakers to decide whether to legalize marijuana on July 1

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia lawmakers Wednesday are deciding whether to agree with Gov. Northam and legalize marijuana on July 1.

Northam amended legislation passed by the General Assembly to move up the legalization date from 2024 to 2021. In order for the amended legislation to take effect, lawmakers have to vote to approve.

A close vote is expected in the Senate and could come down to Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax breaking a tie, which he has said he would vote in favor.

If approved, legalization of an ounce or less or marijuana would become legal on July 1. Sales would not be legal until 2024. People could also grow up to four plants at their homes.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the votes on Wednesday afternoon.