Virginia Living Museum asking people to turn off their lights to help birds that are migrating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - It's migrating time!

With Virginia being a high migration area for birds the next few nights, the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News is asking people to turn out their lights to help nocturnal bird migrations Thursday and Friday night as the winged creatures make their way toward warmer climates.

Chesapeake in particular has been described as a nationally recognized oasis for bird watchers. According to the city, Chesapeake is located within the Atlantic Flyway, making it the winter destination for more than 1 million birds. The city is also home to the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, which is the largest entity on the Coastal Phase of the Virginia Birding and Wildlife Trail and has more than 100 species of migratory and native birds.

You can check out Birdcast's map here to see bird migration in real time.