Virginia Living Museum holds 34th Spring Native Plant Sale online, in-person

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum is back to celebrate the season with the 34th Spring Native Plant Sale.

The sale includes unique species with more than 143 native Virginia Living Museum nursery propagated perennials, vines, shrubs and trees for your yard and gardens.

The museum says the sale is being offered both online and in-person.

The on-site sale will be held in the Museum Conservation Garden on April 24 and April 25 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Online sales began for members only on April 12 and are now open to the general public anytime until April 22.

Pick-up for all online orders will take place on April 24 and April 25 between 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The museum says choosing native plants improves water quality and protects our local watersheds.