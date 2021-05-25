Virginia Living Museum to bring a return to prehistoric past with Jurassic Giants exhibit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Virginia Living Museum is set to open up its highly anticipated Jurassic Giants exhibit this Saturday, making it the summer destination for dinosaur lovers.

The Museum is set to open Jurassic Giants which will feature Giganotosaurus, the largest animatronic dinosaur ever on exhibit.

The exhibit has both indoor and outdoor displays and the museum says it will include a variety of roaring, stomping, water spitting dinosaurs.

On display indoors, the exhibit will feature animatronic figures including the Edmontosaurus and nest, Rugops, Euoplocephalus, Therizinosaurus, Styracosaurus and baby, and a hands-on Deinonychus robot.

Jurrasic Giants will be on display at the museum from May 29 through September 6.

VLM Members can enjoy a member-only preview on May 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and general public admission into the exhibit begins at 11 a.m.

The museum will also feature companion programs for Jurassic Giants, such as Dino Yoga, Planetarium shows, live ambassador animal shows, and a dinosaur trail.

For more on what the exhibit will offer, click here.

