Virginia Living Museum to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for free admission to museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Virginia Living Museum is offering a chance to get vaccinated and tour the museum for free.

VLM is hosting a community event as a part of their Black History Month celebration. Families have the chance to get vaccinated and tour the museum for free.

The event takes place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adults or children can get COVID-19 vaccinated, boosted, or enrolled/renewed in a health insurance plan and everyone in the group will get free admission.

Free home tests and KN95 masks will also be given away too.

There will be face painting and more available, making the event perfect for families.

