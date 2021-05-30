Watch
Virginia man drowns at Outer Banks, follows Kure Beach death

Tamara Lush/AP
In this photo taken, Tuesday, July 7, 2015,beachgoers avoid the ocean on a beautiful summer day in Avon, N.C. ?In a 28-day span, eight people have been bitten by sharks in N.C., with three of the attacks happening on the barrier islands of the Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Tamara Lush)
Posted at 3:12 PM, May 30, 2021
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A northern Virginia man has died after his body was recovered from the surf in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The National Park Service said Saturday that the 46-year-old Falls Church man died in an apparent drowning at the south end of Hatteras Island Friday evening.

His family said the man, whose name was not released, had been surf fishing. Surf conditions were reported to be rough over the Memorial Day weekend. The Virginia man’s death was the second off the Carolina coast in recent days.

News outlets report that a Raleigh man, 70-year-old William Delahoyde, died Thursday in an apparent drowning at Kure Beach near Wilmington.

