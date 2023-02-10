Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia man gets kidney from mother of two girls he coached

The surgery happened just before Christmas and Wakefield said that both he and Tammy are feeling great.
Posted at 11:41 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 23:43:36-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A little over a year ago, CBS 6 shared the story of Mills Godwin Volleyball Coach Chris Wakefield who, because of a longtime ailment, was in need of a kidney transplant.

It took about a year for Wakefield to find his donor but when he did, he didn't have to go far.

Tammy Wright, a team mom who had two daughters play for Wakefield, ended up being a match and donated a kidney to Wakefield. Tammy was tested last summer and received the go-ahead the day before Thanksgiving.

The surgery happened just before Christmas and Wakefield said that both he and Tammy are feeling great.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV