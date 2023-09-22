Virginia man starts family business after winning a horse at Shenandoah Downs

MAUERTOWN, Va. (WHSV) — Steve Wetzel has only had his fair license to drive horses for a couple of weeks, after two years of interest in the field.

The Shenandoah Downs race season for the fall just started, and his team already has victories in their debut.

"I had two horses win... and then we've had two horses win this past Saturday. So it's all been a whirlwind of excitement," said Wetzel.

Wetzel ended up in the Shenandoah Downs winner's circle to get a horse, and it happened by chance. The experience gave him a new passion for horses - a choice that he says changed his life.

He and his wife are past winners of the Shenandoah Downs horse for a day drawing. He says they took the purse money and decided to start training horses.

"We also have some broodmares that my wife takes care of. So we're doing a little bit of the breeding program as well. So it's a family to deal," said Wetzel.

It all started as an interest, but now, they have big dreams.

"My dream going forward is to raise some Virginia-bred horses of our own to compete in the Virginia stake races," said Wetzel.