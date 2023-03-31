Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia man, wanted for shooting family members, killed in NC police shootout

A son, who is considered armed and dangerous, is on the run after Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett that he shot his own mother, sister and little brother in Henrico's East End on Tuesday night.
Posted at 8:24 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 20:24:00-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man wanted for shooting his mother, sister, and little brother this week in Henrico County was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in North Carolina, Henrico Police and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office shared Thursday.

"In the early morning hours of March 30, 2023, law enforcement encountered Tiye Adam Washington II in the area of Old Henrietta Road and Providence Road [in Rutherford County, North Carolina]," a Rutherford County Sheriff’s spokesperson said in a press released. "During an exchange of gunfire, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured, and Washington sustained injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Henrico Police had previously been in contact with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office about the possibility of Washington headed to North Carolina.

Washington, 26, shot his family members after his mother threatened to kick him out of her home on Mason Manor Drive, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV