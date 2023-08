VIRGINIA — Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot drawing is $1.1 billion.

The Virginia Lottery Mega Millions drawing happens every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., according to the Virginia Lottery website. The lottery tickets are sold until 10:45 p.m. on the day of drawings.

Each ticket cost $2, according to the Virginia Lottery website. Profits from the Virginia lottery go to support K-12 public education.