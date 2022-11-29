Virginia NAACP addresses issues with AG Miyares' 'Election Integrity Unit'

The Virginia State Conference NAACP held a press conference on Tuesday.

The press conference started at 10 a.m.

They addressed the records received from the Virginia NAACP FOIA request to Virginia’s Attorney General’s Office regarding the topic of the “Election Integrity Unit”.

Since the start of the unit, the state's NAACP says very little has been publicly disclosed about the operations and functions of this unit or why in fact the Attorney General believes the unit was necessary. Miyares stated that the unit will “work with law enforcement to ensure legality and purity in elections.”

But the NAACP says Attorney General has offered little else about the development and scope of work for the Election Integrity Unit.

The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP submitted a FOIA requesting the public records related to this unit and any evidence of voter fraud or “election cheating” it was created to combat. The

Miyares required them to pay a deposit of nearly $20,000 to obtain these public records, the Virginia NAACP states.

They did pay the $2,000, however, the NAACP did question the "seemingly exorbitant fees" and the projection of required work hours to meet their request. They say Miyares did not provide the the information.

According to Virginia NAACP, review of the documents revealed the following:



The OAG has no records regarding the staffing of the Unit or the personnel are that are assigned to it;

The OAG has no records regarding the supervision of and within the Unit;

The OAG has no records regarding the reporting structure of the Unit;

The OAG has no records regarding the approval process for any investigation or activity conducted by the Unit;

The OAG has no records regarding guidelines, procedures, policies, practices, manuals, training materials, performance standards, or other records governing the Unit’s operations; and

The OAG has no records regarding the statutes the Unit is tasked with enforcing.

As to records identifying the number of convictions for crimes constituting voter fraud or “election cheating” in Virginia in each year since 2008, the OAG has none. None.

"We agree with the Attorney General that it should be easy to vote and hard to cheat in Virginia. This Unit doesn’t make it easier for anyone to vote, and there is no evidence of any significant election cheating in Virginia," the state's NAACP state. "So the Virginia NAACP again calls on Attorney General Jason Miyares to disband this so-called “Election Integrity Unit.”

According to the NAACP, the OAG has now billed them $9,515.07 for more than two hundred hours of staff time spent “accessing, duplicating, supplying, and/or searching for the requested records.”

They claim that this is a questionable amount of time and money given the complete lack of records regarding any actual staffing or operation of the Unit and the complete lack of records regarding any actual instances of voter fraud or election cheating.

To listen to the recording of the press conference click here.

