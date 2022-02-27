Virginia NAACP responds after Gov. Youngkin releases report on 'inherently divisive concepts' in schools

RICHMOND, Va – The Virginia NAACP (Virginia NAACP) has responded to Governor Youngkin's recently released an interim report on "inherently divisive concepts" that was recommended by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

The report was compiled by Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and it "identifies and addresses inherently divisive concepts" that have been recommended by the VDOE. The report lists rescinded policies and programs that the news release said "promote discriminatory and divisive concepts, such as critical race theory, as directed by Executive Order One."

Virginia NAACP says they are outraged at the executive order and the interim DOE.

The organization said Superintendent Balow has declared war on teaching accurate American history.

Amy Tillerson-Brown, Ph.D., and chair of the Virginia NAACP Education Committee said, “…none of the resources Secretary Balow requested be rescinded or modified are discriminatory in that they do not promote unjust or prejudicial treatment based on race or gender. Instead, these recommendations will work to unravel the progress our Commonwealth has made towards racial equity in education.”

“Virginia has a long torrid history as it pertains to educating Black children. Black slaves in Virginia were prohibited by law and practice from learning to read or write. Even when Virginia established a free public education system, educating Black children were a complete afterthought. “It is apparent that the Governor has no real interest in teaching our shared history. You cannot characterize truth as divisive and be open to teaching history accurately,” said Virginia NAACP President Robert N. Barnette, Jr.

In August 2021, the Virginia NAACP issued a press release stating the importance of teaching Black history in public schools.