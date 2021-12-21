Virginia NAACP submits maps, written comment to court on redistricting

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia NAACP held a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning about redistricting.

The press conference came after the Virginia NAACP submitted its own maps and issuance of a 98 page written comment to the court on redistricting.

Along with its partners, the Virginia NAACP said it is "urging the Supreme Court of Virginia to respect Black communities of interest and protect their opportunity to elect candidates of choice in the redistricting process."

Virginia State Conference NAACP President Robert N. Barnette Jr was joined by representatives of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Hogan Lovells law firm.

