Virginia named top state nationally for hospital safety with nearly 60% of state's hospitals ranked top

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia is once again named a top state in the nation for hospital safety.

During National Hospital Week and Nurses Week, Virginia has been recognized as second-best state in the nation for hospital safety scores.

Virginia is second overall among states in the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings that are based on the share of hospitals in each state that earns “A” grades.

Local hospitals such as Hampton's Sentara CarePlex Hospital, Suffolk's Sentara Obici, Virginia Beach's Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center received top marks.

Virginia was first overall in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings. In the fall the 56.2 percent of Virginia hospitals graded received top marks.

This year, now 59.2 percent of Virginia hospitals earned “A” grades in the Spring 2022 scores. Despite an increase in score, Virginia moved down to second in national rankings as North Carolina moved up to the top spot.

In Spring 2021, Virginia ranked fourth, in Fall 2020 was sixth among states, third overall in the Fall 2019 rankings, second overall in the Spring 2019 rankings, third overall in the Fall 2018 scores, and fifth overall in the Spring 2018 grading period.

“As we recognize National Hospital Week, Virginia’s continued standing as a top state in the Leapfrog Group Spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades is something worth celebrating,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “Virginia hospitals have consistently earned top marks in nationwide assessments that benchmark patient safety, clinical excellence, and emergency preparedness levels. By focusing on these core components of public health, Virginia hospitals are helping to lead the way on the work to make this the healthiest state in the nation.”

For a full list of current “A” rated Virginia hospitals, click here.