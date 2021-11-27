Virginia National Guard holds departure ceremony for task force to begin federal active duty for security mission in Africa

BEDFORD, Va. - More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky Army National Guard soldiers have officially begun federal active duty to provide security in Africa.

State and federal elected officials and senior military leaders joined families, friends, and fellow soldiers to mark the official start at departure ceremonies in Bedford, Virginia, and Lexington, Kentucky.

Units from Bedford, Charlottesville, Lexington, Pulaski, and Suffolk and a Kentucky unit from Somerset, are mobilizing as Task Force Red Dragon under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Task Force Red Dragon will provide a security force in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. It is the largest VNG single-unit mobilization since World War II.

“I am so proud to have served as your commander in chief,” said Governor Ralph Northam at the departure ceremony held at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. “On behalf of a grateful Commonwealth of Virginia, I say thank you.”

Northam encouraged the soldiers to give a round of applause for all the family and loved ones as they surrounded the D-Day Memorial as a way to say thank you for their continued support. Northam says they are one of the most important parts of the operation.

“I have a simple ask of all of you,” Northam said. “That is to serve this Commonwealth and serve this country proudly. I know you will. I ask you all to take care of each other. I have been in your shoes, and it is so important it is to take care of your fellow Soldiers. Serve us proudly, but come home safely. That’s what we want for all of you.”

The National D-Day Memorial was chosen as the site of the departure ceremony because when the 116th was activated as part of the 29th Infantry Division on Feb. 3, 1941, many Virginia communities provided soldiers to serve. Bedford provided soldiers to serve in Company A, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division. 19 of the "Bedford Boys" died during the assault on Omaha Beach. Bedford suffered the nation's most severe D-Day loss.

“It’s important to recognize that you are a great and storied unit in our Army,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “You’re well trained and well led, and we have every confidence that you will be very successful in your deployment to the African continent.”

The following Virginia and Kentucky Army National Guard units are mobilizing as Task Force Red Dragon: