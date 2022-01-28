Virginia Natural Gas gifts new winter coats to local children in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Natural Gas is helping children from underserved families in Hampton Roads this winter by donating winter coats.

A warm winter coat isn't a luxury every family can afford.

Through a partnership with Operation Warm, VNG will gift 160 new winter coats. This is the second year of the partnership, gifting more than 350 coats to local children.

80 coats were recently delivered to the Boys & Girls Club in Hampton.

The children of the Boys & Girls Club waited inside while the boxes were delivered due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are extremely grateful to Virginia Natural Gas and Operation Warm for this gift of warmth,” said Hal Smith, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Virginia Peninsula. “This shows every child here that people in the community care about them. Being warm helps children maintain a feeling of comfort, safety, and overall well-being.”

Since 1998, Operation Warm has worked with individuals, community organizations and corporations to provide coats to more than 4 million children across the nation.

“You can see the joy in the eyes of the children when they receive one of these brand-new coats, in a color they pick,” said Emily MacCartney, VNG Community Affairs manager. “We are proud to be part of this initiative that makes a big impact on our community. For many of these children, this is the first time they have received a new coat. It’s heartwarming.