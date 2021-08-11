Virginia Natural Gas making repairs after large gas leak in Great Bridge area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Virginia Natural Gas is on scene making repairs after a large gas leak in the area of Cedar Road and Waters Road in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department told News 3 gas is leaking in multiple places after an underground utility company hit a gas line while moling under the intersection.

Some businesses in the area, including the Cedar Road Assembly of God and the Colonial Coast Girl Scout Council, were evacuated out of caution. Officials say arrangements were made to have children from the Girl Scout Council picked up by parents.

No injuries have been reported.

The affected part of Cedar Road and Waters Road will be closed for up to four hours while crews make repairs. Chesapeake Police are detouring traffic onto Bell Mills Road.

There is no further information.

