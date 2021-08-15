Virginia Natural Gas to host drive-thru school supply drive

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia Natural Gas is set to provide a drive-thru back-to-school supply drive to benefit the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads.

The school supply drive will help raise the necessary items and supplies needed for returning students as part of the “Write Stuff School Supplies Drive” campaign.

The drive will be held Wednesday, August 18, at VNG’s headquarters in Virginia Beach, located at 544 S. Independence Blvd., and the Newport News location at 746 Diligence Drive. The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Organizers say the school supply drive is being held to help families across local communities that are experiencing financial hardships and provide the necessary supplies for students to be successful -- online or in the classroom.

After all the supplies are collected, they will be distributed by the Salvation Army to students in need across Hampton Roads in late August.

This event will be open to the public. Participants are asked to wear a face covering.

VNG is also asking that donations are placed in the trunks of vehicles and VNG volunteers will gather the donations.

