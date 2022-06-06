Watch
Virginia officer kills coyote after several attacks

PREDATOR ATTACKS
PHIL KLEIN/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Picture of a coyote. (AP Photo/Phil Klein)
Posted at 8:59 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 20:59:12-04

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia police officer fatally shot a coyote suspected of biting several people after the animal also attacked him, authorities said Sunday.

The Fairfax County officer was searching a wooded area for the coyote, which had reportedly bitten three people in the vicinity a day earlier.

The coyote bit the officer, who fired his gun to end the attack, the department tweeted. The animal was found dead nearby, and the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, the department had announced it was investigating a report of three people being bitten by a coyote at a park in Springfield. None of the three had life-threatening injuries, the department said.

In a notice issued Saturday evening, county officials said they believed the coyote had rabies, according to WTOP.

