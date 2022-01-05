Watch
Virginia officials defend response to snowy gridlock on I-95

AP
This image provided by the Virginia department of Transportation shows a closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va. Monday Jan. 3, 2022. Both northbound and southbound sections of the highway were closed due to snow and ice. (Virginia Department of Transportation via AP)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 09:26:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials are defending their response to the snowy gridlock that resulted on Interstate 95 after a winter storm dumped nearly 11 inches of snow.

Officials noted the storm that started as rain, meaning roads couldn’t be pretreated. It was followed by an unusually heavy snowfall and plunging temperatures.

That created poor conditions that resulted in the stranding of hundreds of motorists overnight Monday into Tuesday along a stretch of one of the nation’s biggest interstate highways.

Many motorists sent out pleas for help on social media and criticized the response from Gov. Ralph Northam's administration.

