Drivers from Hampton Roads area stranded in I-95 gridlock

Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of highway south of the nation's capital that became impassable when tractor-trailers jackknifed in a winter storm.

The disabled trucks triggered a chain reaction Monday as other vehicles lost control and blocked lanes in both directions of Interstate 95, the main north-south highway along the East Coast, police said. As hours passed and night fell, motorists posted messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.

Ashley Claiborne and her boyfriend Jason Jones are from Newport News and stuck in the snarl.

I've never never seen anything like this, never anything happen like this traffic wise ," said Claiborne.

She and Jones were on there way back from a Ravens Football game when they encountered the mess around 5pm on Monday.

"We haven’t gotten to panic mode yet, we are pretending we are sitting on our couch," said Claiborne.

She said they do have a full tank of gas, and have been conserving by cutting on and off every hour or so.

"We have a few snacks, a little candy a bag of chips and one water" so we are making due," she said. "We are taking naps every hour or so to see if traffic moving."

Around 1:30 on Tuesday, Claiborne and Jones said they were moving off and on about 3 mph.

John Dodd, a Navy Veteran is also stuck in the congestion. He and his wife were in Virginia Beach celebrating for New Years Eve, and trying to make their way home to MAryland.

" "We have no idea exactly where we are because there are no signs," said Dodd.

Dodd is also one of the lucky ones with a full tank of gas.

"We have water snacks, sunflower seeds and skittles," Dodd laughed.

Around daybreak, road crews began helping drivers get off “at any available interchange," the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted.

By 9 a.m., a single lane of traffic was creeping forward between many stalled trucks and cars in one direction. People could be seen walking down traffic lanes still covered with ice and snow.

"We are stuck in same place we have been for 6 hours I'd say," said Dodd. "Interstate is complete ice, no plow has passed this area ."

Dodd told News 3 he often can see people getting out for fresh air, taking a stroll, or out walking their dogs