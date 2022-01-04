Stranded for hours, drivers sleep on I-95 due to wintery weather

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. -- Drivers have been stuck in their vehicles on I-95 in Fredericksburg for over 10 hours due to traffic problems caused by winter weather on Monday — some even having to spend the night in their cars.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said the backup was caused by a combination of downed trees and disabled vehicles.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, vehicles are still at a standstill in a 50-mile stretch of the interstate.

I-95 remains closed in the Fredericksburg area. Snow plows & tow trucks are on the scene. Motorists should plan to avoid travel on I-95 in this area until lanes reopen and significant congestion clears the area. pic.twitter.com/atCkun7zId — VDOT (@VaDOT) January 4, 2022

"We wish we had a timetable, ETA or an educated guess on when travel will resume on I-95. It's at a standstill in our area with multiple incidents. Its frustrating & scary. Please know our crews don't stop. Crews will work 24/7 until ALL state-maintained roads are safe for travel," VDOT's Fredericksburg branch said via Twitter.

Randy Anderson, a man from Mechanicsville who was driving home from a vacation in New Hampshire, was one of the many people stranded.

He said he made it to Washington D.C. around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. As of 11 p.m., he has only made it to around Fredricksburg.

North and southbound lanes have been closed for several hours due to disabled cars and downed trees as crews work to clean up the interstate.

Dozens of others have contacted CBS 6 to share their driving experiences. One said that they have been stuck on the road for six hours. Another woman said that her brother, his wife and their two small children are preparing to sleep in their car tonight.

"Right now, there's three lanes open but it's a lot of trucks. And it's, I mean, you'll move 20, 30 yards and then you're stopped and you put it in park and you wait a few minutes and then you move another 20, 30 yards. I mean, everybody's kind of scratching their heads, what's going on," Anderson said.

He said that he hopes to get home by 1 a.m.

Earlier on Monday evening, Virginia State Police urged people traveling to have a full tank of gas, a cell phone and blankets and snacks in case they found themselves in a similar situation.

