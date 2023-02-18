Virginia park to feature one of the largest skate parks in the nation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Plans for a “one-of-a-kind” park off Williamsburg Road in eastern Henrico got a little closer to reality on Feb. 14, when the Henrico Board of Supervisors voted to award a $20-million contract for its construction. The board awarded the contract to Loughridge & Company LLC for the construction of Taylor Farm Park on a 99-acre site in Sandston. Work will commence by the end of this month and is expected to last through June 2024.

The park will include:



a functioning farm to be used for educational purposes

a skate park that will be able to serve more than 100 residents at a time and likely will be the largest public all-wheel facility in the U.S.

a 12,000 square-foot pump track that can accommodate 65 at a time

an event lawn holding 1,800 people and a concert arena with a capacity of more than 500

a splash park and mist mount with room for at least 100 children

a man-made play stream

multiple forest-themed play areas integrated into the existing tree canopy serving children aged 2-12

a memorial park for Sandston and Henrico County public service staff

multiple trails, walking paths, and wooded area

