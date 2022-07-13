NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Virginia Peninsula Chamber, in collaboration with the Military Family Support Center Employment Programs, will hold a job fair Tuesday, July 19.

The job fair, which will be open to the public, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Newport News Marriott at City Center. According to its organizers, the event will be focused on connecting employers with potential employees, with a special focus on job seekers with military connections.

Attendees should come dressed in business attire, and are asked to bring copies of their resumes.

Walk-ins are welcome, but job seekers are urged to register online here.

To see the full list of participating employers, click here.

For more information about attending the event, please contact Allie Hackett at allie@vpcc.org or (757) 325-8162