Virginia Peninsula Foodbank foresees impact as SNAP work age requirements change

More than 850,000 people across Virginia rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.

A new federal law took effect on Sept. 1, requiring all able-bodied people, who don't have dependents, and who are 18 to 50 years old, to have a job in order to get SNAP benefits. They can also participate in a training program.

Prior to Sept. 1, the age requirement was between 18 to 49-years-old.

The debt ceiling negotiations passed earlier passed earlier this summer were behind the age expansion. The age limit will increase on Oct. 1, 2023, to 52-years-old. There will be another increase to 54-years-old.

Scripps News Families are struggling with reduced SNAP benefits Chris Stewart

There are some exemptions, including people who are pregnant and people who can't work for a medical reason. People experiencing homelessness and veterans are also exempt.

People who are not working or who are not participating in a training program will only get SNAP benefits for three months out of a three-year period.

"Oh, wow. I don't even know how to digest that," said Annette R. when she learned about the new requirements.

Jay Greene/WTKR Annette R.

Annette said she won't really be impacted. She's over the age, and she's recovering from surgery. She's been receiving SNAP benefits for about a year now.

However, she's concerned about those who could see some impacts.

"You're trying to stretch a dollar, and the prices of food went up," she said. "I mean, in some cases some I know it's double, and that's the truth."

Annette and many others around Hampton Roads rely on food banks to help those benefits go a little further.

Karen Joyner, the CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in Newport News told News 3's Jay Greene they saw an increase in need for food, especially after pandemic-related benefits ended in March this year.

Jay Greene/WTKR Karen Joyner, CEO of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Now, Joyner said the foodbank is expecting to see even more of an increase as SNAP benefits are cut for some.

"Our partner agencies are seeing more than a 30% increase in the number of people that are served," Joyner said. "So, I expect that as more and more SNAP benefits are cut that we will continue to see a big increase in the people who need our help."

Problem Solvers Hampton Roads food banks on standby as SNAP benefits end for millions Erin Miller

During the previous fiscal year, Joyner said the food bank had to buy more than $2 billion worth of food because donations were so low.

That total is only expected to increase.

It comes, again, at a time where the food bank said its shelves are near to empty.

Jay Greene/WTKR Shelves at Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

"This past year, we actually purchased 46% more food than we purchased a year before that," Joyner said. "And this current year that we're budgeting 20% to 25% even higher than last year."

Joyner said the food banks and partnering agencies always feel the brunt of the impact when SNAP benefits get cut.

"Food banks cannot provide as much food as SNAP can provide," Joyner said. "A given snap allocation can serve nine times as much as what the food bank can So when SNAP is cut, the demands on the food banks go much, much higher.