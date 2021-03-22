Virginia PTA celebrates 100th anniversary, first Black President

The Virginia Congress of Parents and Teachers Association celebrates it's 100th birthday, making history with the election of its first African American leader.

Pamela Brandon Croom will serve as the organization's 45th President. She is a resident of Hampton and a Business Development Manager in the City of Portsmouth.

Her first experience with PTA was over 30 years ago, when she became involved with her oldest daughter's school meetings.

Croom says she had no intentions of one day presiding over the statewide association, and she only wanted to good work.

“I do have an understanding of the added weight of the responsibility of my presidency due to the historic nature, but I’m committed to focusing on increasing equity to and diversifying our membership, leadership development, and strengthening our advocacy efforts to fully empower families, teachers and communities to support and advocate for all children,” said Croom, according to a news release.

The newly-elected President believes parents are an essential voice when it comes to educating children, and she plans to work with diverse communities and legislators across the Commonwealth to promote educational success with a focus on social emotional impact.