Virginia raising minimum wages to $12 in 2023; Who will it affect?

Virginia is one of several states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year.

The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t changed since 2009.

In the new year, 27 states, including Virginia, will see an increase in their minimum wage. Most will take effect on January 1, but others will have to wait until further into 2023.

Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour. The current minimum wage rate is $11, which will last until Jan. 1, 2023.

The new minimum wage rate will affect residents in the service industry, such as companions, cooks, waiters, butlers, maids, valets, and chauffeurs. It will also affect any individual employed by an employer, which includes home care providers, according to the Code of Virginia.

These states are raising their minimum wages by at least $1 in 2023:

Arizona ($12.80 to $13.85)

Colorado ($12.56 to $13.65)

Connecticut ($14 to $15)

Delaware ($10.50 to $11.75)

Florida ($10 to $12)

Illinois ($12 to $13)

Maine ($12.75 to $13.80)

Nebraska ($9 to $10.50)

New Jersey ($13 to $14)

New York ($13.20 to $14.20)

Virginia ($11 to $12)

Other states raising their minimum wages include Alaska, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington.

California will have the highest minimum wage rate at $15.50, up from the $15 set in 2022.

Washington, D.C. has a higher minimum wage of $16.10. D.C.’s wage will rise again in July, 2023 in proportion to the increase in the Consumer Price Index, according to its Department of Employment Services.