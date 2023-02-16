Virginia ranks #2 in ranking of 'States with the Most Devoted Dog Owners'

Virginia is for [dog] lovers! The state ranked #2 in Forbes’ “Most Devoted Dog Owners” list.

The publication compiled data from a survey that asked respondents how much they would spend out-of-pocket on medical care for their dog, if having a dog-friendly office or working remotely to be with their dog is important to them, and more.

Forbes shared the following map:

Forbes stated the following about Virginia:

No. 2: Virginia



Virginia’s score: 94.41 out of 100



“Virginia is for lovers” is a famous state motto. But sometimes dogs rule a relationship: 9.5% of Virginia dog owners say they broke up with someone due to lack of love between their pup and their significant other.



Virginia dog owners were second most likely to leave a job that they liked because another company let them work remotely or had a dog-friendly office (8%).

Virginia dog owners also ranked seventh highest in the nation for two of the metrics that we considered: breaking up with a significant other who didn’t like the dog (9.5%, tied with Nevada and Georgia) and taking a pay cut to work remotely or have access to a dog-friendly office (7.5%, tied with New York).

