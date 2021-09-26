Virginia ranks 6th best state in nation for teachers

Virginia has ranked as 2021's sixth-best state for teachers in the nation.

WalletHub recently released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States for Teachers. They analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to whether the state has a digital learning plan.

The pandemic has made many teachers across the U.S. change their normal teaching ways and provide online-only instruction to students, or a hybrid of online and in-personal learning.

New York ranked first, Virginia sixth, and New Hampshire ranked last in the study. North Carolina also ranked 33rd.

According to the study, Virginia came in sixth based on the following score:

Teacher-Friendliness of Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):



17 th – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 28 th – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 4 th – Quality of School System

– Quality of School System 28 th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 25 th – Public-School Spending per Student

– Public-School Spending per Student 1 st – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential

– Teachers’ Income Growth Potential 11 th – Projected Competition in Year 2028

– Projected Competition in Year 2028 7 th – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries

– 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries 1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

For the full report, click here.

