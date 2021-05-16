Virginia ranks top 10 state in US with most expensive utility bills

Virginia ranks in the top ten for most expensive utility bills in the United States, according to a recent report by Move.org.

Virginia ranks ten on the company's list ranking the nation's utility bills. The Commonwealth's monthly utility cost is almost $60 less than the nation's number one state with the most expensive utility bills, Connecticut, and it’s still over $20 higher than the nationwide average of $356.13.

That's also $90 more than the state with the lowest cost of utilities (New Mexico residents pay $288 a month.)

Move.org breaks down Virginian's monthly utility bills cost:

Natural gas: $63.34

Electric bill: $135.46

Water bill: $70.93

Broadband internet: $59.99

Streaming services: $49.19

The company says due to quarantine, working from home, and remote learning, Americans have spent more time at home in the last year than ever before causing 79% of households to report that their utility bills have increased.

For a full ranking of utility bills, click here.