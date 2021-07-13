Virginia ranks Top State for Business by CNBC for back-to-back years

For the second year straight, Virginia has ranked as the Top State for Business by CNBC.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the recognition Tuesday morning alongside Virginia delegates.

CNBC explained how they rank their top states by saying they, "scored all 50 states on 85 metrics in 10 broad categories of competitiveness. Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials. That way, our study ranks the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves. We developed our criteria and metrics in consultation with a diverse array of business and policy experts, and the states." They go on to say the study is "not an opinion survey."

Virginia ranked first, followed by North Carolina in second. Click here to view the full list of rankings.

With previous wins in 2007, 2009, 2011, and 2019, Virginia surpassed Texas for most years as the top state for business since CNBC debuted its ranking in 2007. This year, CNBC adapted its formulas to address the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, with a new focus on areas like health care, inclusiveness, and sustainability.

Gov. Northam said, “We are so proud to receive this acknowledgment. We are continuing to invest in people.”

When noting efforts to boost Virginia's economy, Northam listed investments that leaders have implemented. Some of those examples included raising teacher pay and the minimum wage, expanding Broadband, investing in clean energy, fighting climate change and updating roads.

Northam added that his path forward is to "keep up policies that we know are working that support business and the economy and that are open and welcoming."

