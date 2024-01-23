Virginia rapper found viral success when he battled his baby

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond rapper Cane is known for spitting bars during rap battles around Virginia.

But now, he's also getting attention for something new after going viral on TikTok.

Rap battles with his son.

Cane shared how he got the idea for his baby battles when he saw how his kids responded while he practiced his raps.

He said his house is centered around music, so his kids always were intrigued with his work.

He soon began recording the rehearsals and creating lyrics that would be direct “kid friendly” battles with his little ones.

“I think they enjoy it as much as I do," he said.

Cane said he believed his baby battles have caught on because it is wholesome family content and reaches hip hop fans because of the technicalities of his lyrics.

The videos have made their way to millions of eyeballs across the country and world, even caught the eyes of celebrities like A$AP Rocky, Benny the Butcher, Tierra Whack, and Chad OchoCinco.

He said he looks back and laughs now when he questioned if having kids would impact his music career or prevent him from reaching his goals.

"This is proof that that could not be further from the truth. Having kids has not only inspired me and motivated me to go harder with all of this but getting this level of exposure and visibility and success because of my kid and with my kids it makes it that much more fulfilling,” he said.

Cane said he felt he was on the right track with his talents and sharing his wordplay with the world.

He shared how he planned to continue producing content with his family.

“I hope they appreciate how I am teaching them culture, and music and to have fun and maybe they will eventually become artists if they want because they see what dad is doing,” he said.

Cane released his new single “Daddy Daycare” on Friday.