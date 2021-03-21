Menu

Virginia reports 1,159 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads reports 27% of state's case increase, 3 new deaths

Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 09:45:24-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 604,904 total cases, 474,588 of which are confirmed and 130,316 are probable. There are 10,117 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,474 being confirmed and 1,643 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,159, and deaths are up by 13 since Saturday.

A total of 6,313,570 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has not released its COVID-19 vaccination numbers. This article will be updated when the numbers are released.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 812 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 182 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 994 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 16 more hospitalizations from Saturday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,792.

209 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

127 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 862 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 29% usage.

49,647 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS604,9041,15910,11713
ACCOMACK2,6864370
CHESAPEAKE19,118312651
FRANKLIN1,0371280
GLOUCESTER1,9984450
HAMPTON9,213301461
ISLE OF WIGHT2,8197580
JAMES CITY4,11328690
MATHEWS5651120
NEWPORT NEWS12,279362020
NORFOLK15,702452301
NORTHAMPTON7310340
POQUOSON7753160
PORTSMOUTH8,141221620
SOUTHAMPTON1,8841520
SUFFOLK7,215161730
VIRGINIA BEACH32,361583580
WILLIAMSBURG58322110
YORK3,3263500
LOCAL TOTALS124,54631219483
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

