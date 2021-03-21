Virginia reports 1,159 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads reports 27% of state's case increase, 3 new deaths

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 604,904 total cases, 474,588 of which are confirmed and 130,316 are probable. There are 10,117 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,474 being confirmed and 1,643 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,159, and deaths are up by 13 since Saturday.

A total of 6,313,570 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has not released its COVID-19 vaccination numbers. This article will be updated when the numbers are released.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 812 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 182 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 994 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 16 more hospitalizations from Saturday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,792.

209 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

127 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 862 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 29% usage.

49,647 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: