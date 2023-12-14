Virginia Reps. Kiggans & Scott react to Biden impeachment inquiry

VIRGINIA — Virginia politicians are reacting to the U.S House of Representative's authorization of an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

The entire Republican conference supported the inquiry in a vote passed along party lines, according to the Associated Press. The vote was 221-212 despite "lingering concerns among some in the [Republican] party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president."

The authorization is a result of a months long process probing into the business dealings of the Biden Family, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press also reports that "While their investigation has raised ethical questions, no evidence has emerged that Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current role or previous office as vice president."

Virginia politicians had this to say:

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R) (VA-02)

The American people have the right to know that their elected officials – particularly those at the highest levels of their government – are held to the highest standards of behavior and ethics, regardless of party. That’s why I voted to continue the House’s ongoing investigations into alleged wrongdoings by the President. Importantly, this vote simply authorizes the Judiciary, Oversight, and Ways & Means Committees to further investigate any illicit actions the President might have taken; it does not guarantee impeachment or removal. While these Committees carry out their investigations, it is critical that our House remains focused on the people’s work: securing our border, restoring strength in our economy, bolstering our national defense, and fully funding the government while responsibly cutting spending. These are the issues that are important to me and important to the people of Virginia’s Second District.



Congressman Bobby Scott (D) (VA-03)

“This past fall, House Republicans held a hearing on whether or not to impeach President Biden and their own witnesses said there was no evidence to support an impeachment. Despite that testimony, they remain intent on impeaching President Biden not only without evidence, but without even articulating any credible allegations. Since the beginning of this Congress, the extreme MAGA Republican majority in the House has not enacted any legislation focused on lowering costs or growing the middle class. Instead, they have focused on partisan political bills and resolutions that do nothing to improve the lives of working families. The American people deserve better.”



"As we have said numerous times before, voting in favor of an impeachment inquiry does not equal impeachment," the Associated Press reports that GOP leadership team member Rep. Tom Emmer said at a news conference Tuesday. Continuing that Republicans "will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, and if they uncover evidence of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors, then and only then will the next steps towards impeachment proceedings be considered."