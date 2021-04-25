Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidates to hold debate

Four out of the seven Republicans running for governor in Virginia are set to participate in their first debate.

The debate is scheduled to be held Sunday evening at a church in Colonial Heights. It comes less than two weeks before the state party's nominating convention on May 8.

Candidates who have confirmed they will participate are: Del. Kirk Cox, the former House speaker; Glenn Youngkin, the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm; Sergio de la Peña, a retired Army colonel; and Peter Doran, a former think tank executive.

Three other candidates have said they won’t attend, including firebrand conservative state Sen. Amanda Chase and entrepreneur Pete Snyder.

