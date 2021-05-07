Virginia Republicans to select candidates for governor, top political positions at 2021 GOP Convention

RICHMOND, Va. - Saturday, more than 53,000 chosen delegates will visit one of 39 locations across Virginia to choose the Republican candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General.

Democrats have held the governor’s office since Bob McDonnell left office in 2014. Seven Republicans are in the running to become the party’s nominee for the November election.

The delegates will choose candidates in each of the races in order of preference. A candidate needs to win a majority of first preference votes to be declared the winner. If a candidate does win a majority, then the candidate with the least number of first preference votes is eliminated.

The eliminated candidates' first preference ballots are then recounted for their second preference and added to the totals. This process is repeated until a candidate wins an outright majority.

Ballots will be taken from the 39 locations across Virginia in tamper-proof boxes to a hotel ballroom in Richmond to be hand-counted beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. Virginia GOP Chair Rich Anderson hopes to have the count concluded Tuesday. 80 staff members will help hand-count the ballots.

Anderson says candidates and many delegates requested a hand count, adding, “It’s more visible and I think that will produce greater confidence in the outcome.”

Here are the Republican candidates running for governor in ballet order:

Glenn A. Youngkin

Amanda Freeman Chase

M. Kirkland "Kirk" Cox

Peter Doran

Sergio De La Pena

Peter A. "Pete" Snyder

Octavia L. Johnson