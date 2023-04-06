Virginia residents paid thousands to renovate their home, then the company shut its doors

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some Richmond homeowners who asked to remain anonymous said they didn't think twice about using company Fabling Built to complete the remodel of their home.

Fabling Built's website describes itself as a Henrico contracting company that has been run by Casey and Adrienne Fabling since 2016.

"We interviewed clients he had done projects for previously. We heard nothing but great things so we thought we were choosing wisely," the homeowners said.

The homeowner's project has to build their dream backyard, furnished with a finished deck, railing, a patio and grass for their dogs and kids to play.

They said they became concerned about the state of the project when their project manager through the company went radio silent in early March.

When they were finally able to get in touch with the project manager, they learned the project wouldn't be finished because Casey Fabling had gone bankrupt and employees hadn't been paid. They were also told that the material that had been ordered and paid for wouldn't arrive and the labor they paid for wasn't going to happen.

The homeowners had just made their last payment of the $65,000 project.

The project, which wasn't completed, left their yard filled with wooden planks, trash bags and a wheel barrel full of pillows that were scattered throughout the yard.

“It’s a garbage dump. We have a torn up backyard, our deck wasn’t done, the framing was done but you couldn’t exit the back of my house, my children and dogs couldn’t go outside,” they said.

The homeowners said they made calls to get answers but were met with no luck. Shortly thereafter, they would learn they weren't alone in their predicament. They spoke with others who felt helpless after giving their money to someone who didn't show up to complete their work.

The homeowners said that in their case, they had already paid to avoid additional fees.

Henrico Police said they are currently investigating the owners of the company for fraud after they received several reports.

The Fablings are also facing numerous lawsuits in the Henrico court system for people trying to collect the debt they claim they owe.

As of now, the Fablings haven't legally filed for bankruptcy.

CBS 6 has tried numerous times to get in touch with the Fablings for comment on the situation. We also tried to reach them at their business, but it was closed and the sign with their company's name was scraped off.

Numerous homeowners are now left in limbo with incomplete projects and thousands of dollars gone.

“To know we will likely never get that money back to be able to finish that project back. It’s beyond stressful,” said the homeowner.

The Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation advises people to file a report with them and contact an attorney if people feel they’ve been harmed by a contractor.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.