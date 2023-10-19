Watch Now
Virginia sales tax-free holiday returns this weekend

Posted at 7:48 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 07:48:56-04

Virginia’s tax-free holiday is returning this weekend.

Over the weekend, shoppers won’t have to pay sales tax on the following items: school supplies, worth $20 or less per item; clothing and footwear, up to $100; and some hurricane and emergency preparedness products.

Virginians were not expecting the annual holiday this year after the tax-free weekend expired on July 1 of this year. However, it was reinstated after lawmakers passed a budget deal on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The tax-free holiday starts Friday at midnight and runs through Sunday.

For a full list of products that will be sales tax-exempt for the weekend, click here.

