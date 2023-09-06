Watch Now
Virginia sales tax-free holiday weekend set to return in October following lawmakers' budget deal

Looking for free school supplies? Here’s where to find it
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Posted at 7:01 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 19:01:28-04

Good news, shoppers! Virginia’s tax-free holiday is returning on the third weekend in October this year.

Over the weekend, shopping won’t have to pay sales tax on certain items, including school supplies, hurricane preparedness products and some environmentally-friendly products.

Virginians were not expecting the annual holiday this year after the tax-free weekend expired on July 1 of this year. However, it was reinstated after lawmakers passed a budget deal on Wednesday, September 6.

