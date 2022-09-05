Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia school board candidates leave race after laughing at student

Will schools remain closed in the fall? Dr. Fauci thinks schools can reopen this fall
Dan Balilty/AP
In this photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, an empty classroom is seen at a Christian cchool In the central Israeli city of Ramle. The Israeli school year has begun, but thousands of children from the Arab minority who attend Christian schools are still on summer vacation because of a strike to protest cuts in government funding that critics say amount to discrimination. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)
Will schools remain closed in the fall? Dr. Fauci thinks schools can reopen this fall
Posted at 4:35 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 16:35:32-04

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a meeting.

The Washington Post reports that Stephanie Lundquist-Arora and Harry Jackson both left the race after their reaction to the student drew strong disapproval from parents online.

Jackson told ABC 7News that he was no longer a candidate. Lundquist-Arora wrote in a post on the Independent Women’s Network website that she was withdrawing because her laughter at the student had drawn too much harassment, which threatened her ability to perform “my most important job — being a mother.”

The footage appears in “Shadow Board,” a live-streamed YouTube show of four adults — including Jackson and Lundquist-Arora — who react to the Fairfax school board’s live meetings.

“Did that just happen?” Jackson asks, adding later, “I was still processing what we just experienced.”

Lundquist-Arora and Jackson told the Post in statements that they were sorry for laughing at the student, a Washington, D.C.-area singer and songwriter.

“I was mistaken and my laughter was inappropriate,” said Lundquist-Arora.

Jackson said he was “sorry to the singer and his family for my response.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!